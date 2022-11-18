The Berkshire Bach Society announces the return of the popular Messiah Sing, a free community event to be held for the first time in three years, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at First Congregational Church, 251 Main St.
Choral conductor James Bagwell invites any and all singers who enjoy Baroque choral music to raise their voices in popular choruses from Handel’s oratorio Messiah, including "Hallelujah," accompanied by the Berkshire Bach Players.
Bring your own score, buy or borrow one from Berkshire Bach.