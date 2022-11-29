Stockbridge: Christmas concert by Berkshire Bach

The Berkshire Bach Players will perform the Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St.
The program includes Baroque favorites performed by a quartet of violin, viola, cello, and harpsichord, complete with a sing-along. Tickets cost $40.
This concert is part of the Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas celebration taking place Dec. 2 to 4.
To purchase tickets and for the complete celebration schedule, visit stockbridgechamber.org.