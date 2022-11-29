<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockbridge: Christmas concert by Berkshire Bach

The Berkshire Bach Players will perform the Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St.

The program includes Baroque favorites performed by a quartet of violin, viola, cello, and harpsichord, complete with a sing-along. Tickets cost $40.

This concert is part of the Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas celebration taking place Dec. 2 to 4.

To purchase tickets and for the complete celebration schedule, visit stockbridgechamber.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all