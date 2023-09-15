Egremont: Biodiversity Day events slated Sept. 23-24

The 14th annual Berkshire Biodiversity Day, also known as Berkshire BioBlitz, welcomes community members of all ages to join biologists, naturalists and environmentalists to identify as many plants, animals, fungi, and other organisms as possible during a 24-hour period.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from noon Saturday, Sept. 23, to noon Sunday, Sept. 24, at Greenagers’ April Hill Education and Conservation Center, 62 North Undermountain Road, South Egremont.
Participants may take part at any time during this period to record a survey of their findings, join scheduled activities, and experience first-hand the importance of a healthy, active ecosystem in their community.
This year’s program is packed with guided walks, presentations and demonstrations led by experts. Presentation topics include leaf-mining insects, fungi and mushrooms, arachnids, native bees, bird banding, and more. Walks include a wild bee walk, amphibian and reptile walk, owl prowl, and early morning bird walk.
Biological surveys and expert-led walks will be conducted in Bow Wow Woods — a 50-acre parcel of land just off Route 41 on Bow Wow Road. All other activities will take place at April Hill.
For the complete schedule, visit berkshirebioblitz.org.