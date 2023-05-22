<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Botanical Garden sets annual meeting, lecture

Berkshire Botanical Garden will hold its annual meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 26, at BBG, 5 West Stockbridge Road. The public is invited.

Don Rakow, who teaches in Cornell's School of Integrative Plant Science, will deliver a talk, "The Benefits of Time in Nature."

Members attending the brief business portion of the meeting will have the opportunity to vote in the election of BBG's officers. Light refreshments will be served. 

The annual meeting will also include the ribbon cutting for BBG's new Farm in the Garden Camp building.

Annual meeting registration is recommended at berkshirebotanical.org

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

