Stockbridge: Botanical Garden plans barn raising

Berkshire Botanical Garden will hold a “barn raising” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on BBG grounds, 5 West Stockbridge Road. The event will include live fiddle and guitar music and cider pressed on the spot.
Made of locally harvested and milled trees, the “barn” combines old world post-and-beam construction with innovative engineering and design elements.
Roof trusses will be set into place and a coniferous bough will be affixed upon a truss, a traditional ceremony that pays homage to the trees that went into a particular construction and symbolizes the establishment of the building’s “roots.”
The project is being funded by donors who will be on hand.
With its final touches set for completion by spring, the building and its adjoining spaces will serve as the new heart of BBG’s popular Farm in the Garden Camp.
With the new building, BBG can increase the number of weekly campers from 30 children a week to 50 a week. Farm in the Garden Camp is held for eight weeks in the summer and on the two weeks corresponding with the public school system’s February and April breaks.
Visit berkshirebotanical.org for more information.