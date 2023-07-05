Stockbridge: BBG gala features country-western fun

Saddle up and head to the BBG Corral for Fête des Fleurs, Berkshire Botanical Garden's annual gala, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
A country-themed menu has been designed by gourmet caterer Mezze. Enjoy a selection of hot and cold passed hors-d’oeuvres, vegetarian options and a country BBQ brisket station.
Specialty drinks include a custom-poured Cowboy Collins and Prickly Pear Margaritas, in addition to the full, open bar.
Party pleasures include a boot-stomping country fiddle band, square dancing with instruction, a cowboy hat decorating station, a paddle raise, and other fun.
Online registration has closed. To order tickets, call 413-298-3926. Information: berkshirebotanical.org/fete.