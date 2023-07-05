<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: BBG gala features country-western fun

Saddle up and head to the BBG Corral for Fête des Fleurs, Berkshire Botanical Garden's annual gala, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

A country-themed menu has been designed by gourmet caterer Mezze. Enjoy a selection of hot and cold passed hors-d’oeuvres, vegetarian options and a country BBQ brisket station. 

Specialty drinks include a custom-poured Cowboy Collins and Prickly Pear Margaritas, in addition to the full, open bar.

Party pleasures include a boot-stomping country fiddle band, square dancing with instruction, a cowboy hat decorating station, a paddle raise, and other fun.

Online registration has closed. To order tickets, call 413-298-3926. Information: berkshirebotanical.org/fete.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

