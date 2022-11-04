<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Gardening symposium available online and in person

The Berkshire Botanical Garden's eighth annual Rooted in Place Ecological Gardening Symposium, "Seeding Community in the Garden," will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School's Duffin Theatre, 197 East St.

An online option is available. Lunch is not included in the registration price. For more information and to register, visit berkshirebotanical.org.

Financial aid is available for all BBG classes; complete the form at tinyurl.com/24swxspy or contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

