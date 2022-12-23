Stockbridge: Plant propagation weekend course

The Berkshire Botanical Garden will host a two-day class, "Science of Plant Propagation," on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, at BBG, 5 West Stockbridge Road.
Adam Wheeler, container production and horticulture manager at Broken Arrow Nursery in Hamden, Conn., will focus on the basic botany needed to understand and successfully propagate plants. Sexual and asexual propagation methods — including sowing seeds, cuttings, grafting, layering, and division — will be covered.
Registration is required and financial aid is available. Visit berkshirebotanical.org for more information.