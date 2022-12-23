<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Plant propagation weekend course

The Berkshire Botanical Garden will host a two-day class, "Science of Plant Propagation," on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, at BBG, 5 West Stockbridge Road.  

Adam Wheeler, container production and horticulture manager at Broken Arrow Nursery in Hamden, Conn., will focus on the basic botany needed to understand and successfully propagate plants. Sexual and asexual propagation methods — including sowing seeds, cuttings, grafting, layering, and division — will be covered.

Registration is required and financial aid is available. Visit berkshirebotanical.org for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

