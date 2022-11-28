<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Berkshire Botanical Garden hosting Holiday Marketplace

Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Holiday Marketplace, a 32-year tradition featuring the Gallery of Wreaths, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4. Admission and parking are free.

Early-bird member buying and refreshments will be available from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Marketplace will be open to the general public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Holiday Marketplace is held in the Garden’s Exhibition Hall and features regional artisan vendors, one-of-a-kind designer wreaths and hand-selected flowering plants.

Live acoustic music will be performed throughout the weekend, and a children’s craft table hosted by the Garden’s Education Department will be staffed from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

A Gallery of Wreaths preview party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Center House. Cost is $55, $40 for BBG members. Reserve preview party tickets at berkshirebotanical.org/previewparty

Garden members receive a discount on BBG products and complimentary mimosas from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Information: BerkshireBotanical.org or 413-298-3926.

