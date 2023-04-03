<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Mobile food drive slated April 4

Berkshire Bounty is conducting its monthly mobile food drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4. The last food drive resulted in over 500 pounds of donated food going to People's Pantry.

Drivers will pick up canned and/or packaged goods left by donors on their doorsteps. Donations can also be dropped off at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire or at People’s Pantry.

Foods with the most demand include peanut butter, canned tuna, rice, pasta sauce, and cereal. Donors should check the expiration dates.

To schedule a pickup, email jenny@berkshirebounty.org and include the street address, email address and best contact telephone number.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

