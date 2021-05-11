This May and Mental Health Awareness Month, the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention partners with Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health to offer any Berkshire county resident the opportunity to participate in RISE, Kripalu’s Signature Evidence-Based Resilience Training.
Anchored in the science and practice of mindfulness and positive psychology, RISE teaches participants to recognize the physiological symptoms of stress as they arise and how to respond with intention rather than reaction; shifting the conversation around stress from being inherently bad to understanding how to leverage stress into moments of creativity and meaning.
Adults ages 25 and up can participate May 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 14-25 9 a.m. to noon on May 22. Register at berkshirecoalition.org/kripalu.