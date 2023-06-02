Pittsfield: BCC holds 63rd commencement

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College held its 63rd commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2, at Tanglewood in Lenox. The College awarded 189 associate degrees and 97 certificates to 245 students in 43 programs of study. Thirty-three students received more than one degree or certificate and two students completed degree requirements as Early College students.
Graduates range in age from 18 to 62, with an average age of 32. While the majority of graduates reside in Massachusetts, others hail from Connecticut, New York and Vermont.
BCC President Ellen Kennedy welcomed attendees and provided inspiring remarks for the institution’s graduates. Laurie Gordy, vice president for Academic Affairs, introduced valedictorian Ashton Bird and salutatorian Kaitlyn Barry, both of whom delivered addresses to the graduates.
The commencement address was delivered by Edson Chipalo, a 2015 BCC graduate. The city of Albany Pipe Band provided the music for the processional and recessional, and the National Anthem was sung by BCC graduate Joseph Sicotte.
The 2023 graduates, listed by degree or certificate awarded, include the following:
Associate in Arts, Business Administration: Ryan J. Chaffee, Jennifer L. Filippi, Kristen M. Fontaine, Colin G. Meaney, Olivia A. Millis, Rubielle L. Nejaime, Haley M. Sherman, Korey T. Zink
Associate in Science, Business Careers: Joalina N. Chicana Cacya, Darlene A. Howe, Dylan R. Newell, Lisa Ann Orazio
Certificate in Entrepreneurship: Suzanne S. Bateman, Brianna T. Breault-Clary, Joalina N. Chicana Cacya
Certificate in Cannabis Industry: Erin K. Frissell, Christopher R. Hill, Riley J. Mcinerney
Associate in Science, Computer Information Systems: Kokouvi T. Afanukoe, Mitchell S. Arseneau, Trevor A. deRis, Shivang Mehta, Supakrit Ngamdeevilaisak, Austin T. Rock, Corey H. Scarfone
Certificate in Computer Information Systems Programming: Joshua A. Donovan, William D. Garrity, Shivang Mehta, Supakrit Ngamdeevilaisak, David J. Richard, Austin T. Rock
Certificate in Computer Information Systems Networking: William D. Garrity, Leon T. Mongue
Associate in Science, Criminal Justice: Kaitlyn M. Barry, Ryan D. Bednarz, Jamers R. Carangui, Kymani M. Chapman, Gabrielle M. Harding, Ashley V. Lewis, Perla S. Mendoza, Casey E. Voight
Certificate in Law Enforcement: Ryan D. Bednarz, Jamers R. Carangui, Amy E. Cary, Arianna M. Evans, Gabrielle M. Harding, Ashley V. Lewis, Perla S. Mendoza, Erin G. Somes
Associate in Science, Early Childhood Education: Briana S. Arseneau, Monica J. Carpenter, Tonia M. Depson, Heather M. DiGrigoli, Porscha S. Hamilton, Rosaliz D. Hernandez, Kathleen M. Jodoin, Hayleigh E. LaDouceur, Samantha N. Sadlowski, Kellie A. Skorupski, Gabrielle E. Vincent, Kimberly A. Wells, Chynna C. Williams
Certificate in Early Childhood Education, Intermediate: Briana S. Arseneau, Monica J. Carpenter, Porscha S. Hamilton, Rosaliz D. Hernandez, Tyeesha R. Keele-Kedroe, Hayleigh E. LaDouceur, Samantha N. Sadlowski, Hilary E. Solomon, Gabrielle E. Vincent, Cara L. Walker, Chynna C. Williams
Certificate in Early Childhood Education, Introductory: Briana S. Arseneau, Amy M. Hughes, Tyeesha R. Keele-Kedroe, Shanekia O. Richmond, Kellie A. Skorupski, Betsy L. Varga, Phoebe A. Whalen
Certificate in Health Information Management: Melodie A. Hoskeer, Jonathan C. Saldo
Certificate in Medical Coding: Brooklynn J. Lewis, Alissa K. Weigand
Certificate in Medical Coding Technical Skills: Debra J. Arpante, Vanessa M. Lasher
Associate in Science, Engineering: John S. Cambi, Eduardo A. Dominguez Ahuatl, Henry S. Dutan, Kevin C. Ramirez, Jacob O. Robbins, Kody W. Tremblay, Bryam M. Yanza Garcia
Associate in Science, Environmental Science: Juliana E. Hektor, Jakob R. Revett
Associate in Arts, Fine Arts: Daniel L. Bethel, Travis G. Daly, Alexis Depson, Lauren M. Giusti, Michela R. Laurin, Donald Moxham, Dana M. Willette
Certificate in Studio Art: Daniel L. Bethel, Alexis B. Depson, Lauren M. Giusti, Katherine Y. Sanchez
Certificate in Music Production: Luka J. Clark, Brice M. Scott
Certificate in Technical Theatre: John Emerson Pike
Associate in Science, Health Science: Julie Bartlett, Melissa A. Burdick, Jana R. Cushman, Marissa Felter, Vanessa M. Lasher, Taren E. Mickle
Certificate in Culinary Arts: Billy B. Baker, Austin W. Liebenow
Associate in Science, Human Services: Destiny A. Charron, Jana Marie Easterwood, Katey M. Farrell, Loretta Francoeur, Alicia L. Kibbe, Liuba Kurtyn-D’Herlugnan, Tiffany Kuzia, Darcie J. Lampiasi, Ashley V. Lewis, Banchigize C. Tafet
Certificate, Addiction Recovery Assistant: Robert J. Daley, Jana M. Easterwood, Conner J. Ferris, Timothy M. Kasuba, Alicia L. Kibbe, Liuba Kurtyn-D’Herlugnan, Darcie J. Lampiasi, Gabriela E. Leon
Certificate in Human Services: Destiny A. Charron, Jana Marie Easterwood, Jean M. Grant, Alicia L. Kibbe, Liuba Kurtyn-D’Herlugnan, Tiffany Kuzia, Gabriela E. Leon, Ashley V. Lewis, Banchigize C. Tafet
Certificate, Mental Health Worker: Ashly D. Alvis Moreno, Alicia L. Kibbe, Liuba Kurtyn-D’Herlugnan, Tiffany Kuzia
Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts: Sahra K. Abderrahim, Sollynn P. Anderson, Landon T. Arace, Chloe A. Baker, Ashton M. Bird, Brody L. Boos, Christina H. Briggs, Olivia R. Brindle, Andrea L. Brucato, Nicole M. Bucier, Karen E. Carrillo Cordova, William J. Casaletto, Lorena Vitoria Rodrigues de Souza, Connor J. Diehl, Ashley L. Farina, Nicole M. Henault, Karla S. Jerez, Richellmarie E. Luckey, Eva L. Lyon, Joshua D. Meaney, Jack-Line A. Mercado, Katherine F. Miller, Anna J. Najimy, John E. Pike, Jessika R. Rinaldi, Ashley J. Sanchez, Morgan P. Schnauber, Paige E. Schultze, Nya S. Shrader, Sinaia A. Smith, Shannon L. Speed, Jaiden E. Tatro, Emily L. Welch, Jared N. Whitman, Autumn E. Worth
Associate in Science, Nursing: Mohamed Abdullahi, Natasha Antona, Brian S. Arseneau, Tim M. Badu, Alyssa L. Bartlett, Millicent H. Beckham, Carly L. Beery, Savannah M. Berkeley, Katie A. Boeckmann, Douglas R. Bruce, Lachay K. Canada, Jacqueline V. Cantarella, Theresa C. Carusotto, Amy Clark, Emma Clouthier, Elizabeth A. Conkey, Lisa K. Curley, Malynda Marie Davis, Brittany L.M. Duma, Brittany M. Durand, Samantha R. Flaherty, Tanisha Goines, Diane M. Hadley, Nataya Hamilton, Jennifer L. Harrington, Danielle M. Harriott, Jamie L. Heaton, Page A. Houser, Jacy Mae Howland, Susan M. Jennings, Elisabeth S. Jones, Cassidy M. Kendall, Tyler J. Kennedy, Trinity E. Kickery, Deborah A. Knight, Nicole M. Koldys, Hannah E. Lanigan, Stacy L. Leeman, Ashlee L. Loehr, Marissa A. Maher, Caroline W. Maina, Lillian Kayula Makoni, Elizabeth M. Mclean, Mackenzie M. Melski, Olga Meyko, Cynthia Miezan, Kristin M. Mitchell, Calista J. Moore Demarest, Caitlin M. Murphy, Kelvin M. Mwai, Jacqueline A. Nichols, Anita Ofori, Marguerite K. Ouimette, Tanya Pettibone, Lloy Z. Phillips, Melissa A. Phillips, Kiana L. Pierce, Carmen Y. Quinde, Walter L. Randall, Shelby Reynolds, John E. Ridge, Brookelynne M. Ruopp, Angelica Sanchez, Erin M. Sears, Nicole L. Sirard, Katie L. Stegner, Vanessa M. Taylor, Ethan D. Trautman, Stephanie R. Velez-Vega, Ginger J. Zani
Certificate, Practical Nurse: Shaniha D. Burnett, Nelita Campbell, Christine R. Carlson, Megan J. Gaul, Katie M. Higgins, Kayla N. Hudson, Elizabeth Kwaw, Diana Lemus Diaz, Norah M. Moindi, Mackenzie A. Muzzulin, Reyhan Ocak, Lisa Ssali, Yuko Tasato, Caroline M. Whitman, Chantel Wynn, Daniel Yameogo
Certificate in Massage Therapy: Sierra R. Clegg, Dru H. Clyde, Indigo Ives, Jennifer A. Valente, Anna R. Wheeler
Associate in Science, Physical Therapist Assistant: Hannah M. Brennan, James Champion Callaway, Molly M. Coughlan, Shelby L. Glasier, Crystal Y. Harrington, Dawn M. Kent, Crystal L. Townsend, Teri Ann Woodland
Associate in Science, Respiratory Care: Dakota S. Artioli, Lena C. Godfrey, Sarah B. Gordon, Emily E. Hamilton, Viviane G. Komenda-Scherer, Ashley E. Morin, Rachel L. Williams