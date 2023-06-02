<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: BCC holds 63rd commencement

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College held its 63rd commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2, at Tanglewood in Lenox. The College awarded 189 associate degrees and 97 certificates to 245 students in 43 programs of study. Thirty-three students received more than one degree or certificate and two students completed degree requirements as Early College students.

Graduates range in age from 18 to 62, with an average age of 32. While the majority of graduates reside in Massachusetts, others hail from Connecticut, New York and Vermont.

BCC President Ellen Kennedy welcomed attendees and provided inspiring remarks for the institution’s graduates. Laurie Gordy, vice president for Academic Affairs, introduced valedictorian Ashton Bird and salutatorian Kaitlyn Barry, both of whom delivered addresses to the graduates.

The commencement address was delivered by Edson Chipalo, a 2015 BCC graduate. The city of Albany Pipe Band provided the music for the processional and recessional, and the National Anthem was sung by BCC graduate Joseph Sicotte.

The 2023 graduates, listed by degree or certificate awarded, include the following:

Associate in Arts, Business Administration: Ryan J. Chaffee, Jennifer L. Filippi, Kristen M. Fontaine, Colin G. Meaney, Olivia A. Millis, Rubielle L. Nejaime, Haley M. Sherman, Korey T. Zink

Associate in Science, Business Careers: Joalina N. Chicana Cacya, Darlene A. Howe, Dylan R. Newell, Lisa Ann Orazio

Certificate in Entrepreneurship: Suzanne S. Bateman, Brianna T. Breault-Clary, Joalina N. Chicana Cacya

Certificate in Cannabis Industry: Erin K. Frissell, Christopher R. Hill, Riley J. Mcinerney

Associate in Science, Computer Information Systems: Kokouvi T. Afanukoe, Mitchell S. Arseneau, Trevor A. deRis, Shivang Mehta, Supakrit Ngamdeevilaisak, Austin T. Rock, Corey H. Scarfone

Certificate in Computer Information Systems Programming: Joshua A. Donovan, William D. Garrity, Shivang Mehta, Supakrit Ngamdeevilaisak, David J. Richard, Austin T. Rock 

Certificate in Computer Information Systems Networking: William D. Garrity, Leon T. Mongue

Associate in Science, Criminal Justice: Kaitlyn M. Barry, Ryan D. Bednarz, Jamers R. Carangui, Kymani M. Chapman, Gabrielle M. Harding, Ashley V. Lewis, Perla S. Mendoza, Casey E. Voight

Certificate in Law Enforcement: Ryan D. Bednarz, Jamers R. Carangui, Amy E. Cary, Arianna M. Evans, Gabrielle M. Harding, Ashley V. Lewis, Perla S. Mendoza, Erin G. Somes 

Associate in Science, Early Childhood Education: Briana S. Arseneau, Monica J. Carpenter, Tonia M. Depson, Heather M. DiGrigoli, Porscha S. Hamilton, Rosaliz D. Hernandez, Kathleen M. Jodoin, Hayleigh E. LaDouceur, Samantha N. Sadlowski, Kellie A. Skorupski, Gabrielle E. Vincent, Kimberly A. Wells, Chynna C. Williams

Certificate in Early Childhood Education, Intermediate: Briana S. Arseneau, Monica J. Carpenter, Porscha S. Hamilton, Rosaliz D. Hernandez, Tyeesha R. Keele-Kedroe, Hayleigh E. LaDouceur, Samantha N. Sadlowski, Hilary E. Solomon, Gabrielle E. Vincent, Cara L. Walker, Chynna C. Williams 

Certificate in Early Childhood Education, Introductory: Briana S. Arseneau, Amy M. Hughes, Tyeesha R. Keele-Kedroe, Shanekia O. Richmond, Kellie A. Skorupski, Betsy L. Varga, Phoebe A. Whalen

Certificate in Health Information Management: Melodie A. Hoskeer, Jonathan C. Saldo 

Certificate in Medical Coding: Brooklynn J. Lewis, Alissa K. Weigand 

Certificate in Medical Coding Technical Skills: Debra J. Arpante, Vanessa M. Lasher

Associate in Science, Engineering: John S. Cambi, Eduardo A. Dominguez Ahuatl, Henry S. Dutan, Kevin C. Ramirez, Jacob O. Robbins, Kody W. Tremblay, Bryam M. Yanza Garcia 

Associate in Science, Environmental Science: Juliana E. Hektor, Jakob R. Revett

Associate in Arts, Fine Arts: Daniel L. Bethel, Travis G. Daly, Alexis Depson, Lauren M. Giusti, Michela R. Laurin, Donald Moxham, Dana M. Willette

Certificate in Studio Art: Daniel L. Bethel, Alexis B. Depson, Lauren M. Giusti, Katherine Y. Sanchez

Certificate in Music Production: Luka J. Clark, Brice M. Scott

Certificate in Technical Theatre: John Emerson Pike 

Associate in Science, Health Science: Julie Bartlett, Melissa A. Burdick, Jana R. Cushman, Marissa Felter, Vanessa M. Lasher, Taren E. Mickle

Certificate in Culinary Arts: Billy B. Baker, Austin W. Liebenow

Associate in Science, Human Services: Destiny A. Charron, Jana Marie Easterwood, Katey M. Farrell, Loretta Francoeur, Alicia L. Kibbe, Liuba Kurtyn-D’Herlugnan, Tiffany Kuzia, Darcie J. Lampiasi, Ashley V. Lewis, Banchigize C. Tafet

Certificate, Addiction Recovery Assistant: Robert J. Daley, Jana M. Easterwood, Conner J. Ferris, Timothy M. Kasuba, Alicia L. Kibbe, Liuba Kurtyn-D’Herlugnan, Darcie J. Lampiasi, Gabriela E. Leon 

Certificate in Human Services: Destiny A. Charron, Jana Marie Easterwood, Jean M. Grant, Alicia L. Kibbe, Liuba Kurtyn-D’Herlugnan, Tiffany Kuzia, Gabriela E. Leon, Ashley V. Lewis, Banchigize C. Tafet

Certificate, Mental Health Worker: Ashly D. Alvis Moreno, Alicia L. Kibbe, Liuba Kurtyn-D’Herlugnan, Tiffany Kuzia

Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts: Sahra K. Abderrahim, Sollynn P. Anderson, Landon T. Arace, Chloe A. Baker, Ashton M. Bird, Brody L. Boos, Christina H. Briggs, Olivia R. Brindle, Andrea L. Brucato, Nicole M. Bucier, Karen E. Carrillo Cordova, William J. Casaletto, Lorena Vitoria Rodrigues de Souza, Connor J. Diehl, Ashley L. Farina, Nicole M. Henault, Karla S. Jerez, Richellmarie E. Luckey, Eva L. Lyon, Joshua D. Meaney, Jack-Line A. Mercado, Katherine F. Miller, Anna J. Najimy, John E. Pike, Jessika R. Rinaldi, Ashley J. Sanchez, Morgan P. Schnauber, Paige E. Schultze, Nya S. Shrader, Sinaia A. Smith, Shannon L. Speed, Jaiden E. Tatro, Emily L. Welch, Jared N. Whitman, Autumn E. Worth 

Associate in Science, Nursing: Mohamed Abdullahi, Natasha Antona, Brian S. Arseneau, Tim M. Badu, Alyssa L. Bartlett, Millicent H. Beckham, Carly L. Beery, Savannah M. Berkeley, Katie A. Boeckmann, Douglas R. Bruce, Lachay K. Canada, Jacqueline V. Cantarella, Theresa C. Carusotto, Amy Clark, Emma Clouthier, Elizabeth A. Conkey, Lisa K. Curley, Malynda Marie Davis, Brittany L.M. Duma, Brittany M. Durand, Samantha R. Flaherty, Tanisha Goines, Diane M. Hadley, Nataya Hamilton, Jennifer L. Harrington, Danielle M. Harriott, Jamie L. Heaton, Page A. Houser, Jacy Mae Howland, Susan M. Jennings, Elisabeth S. Jones, Cassidy M. Kendall, Tyler J. Kennedy, Trinity E. Kickery, Deborah A. Knight, Nicole M. Koldys, Hannah E. Lanigan, Stacy L. Leeman, Ashlee L. Loehr, Marissa A. Maher, Caroline W. Maina, Lillian Kayula Makoni, Elizabeth M. Mclean, Mackenzie M. Melski, Olga Meyko, Cynthia Miezan, Kristin M. Mitchell, Calista J. Moore Demarest, Caitlin M. Murphy, Kelvin M. Mwai, Jacqueline A. Nichols, Anita Ofori, Marguerite K. Ouimette, Tanya Pettibone, Lloy Z. Phillips, Melissa A. Phillips, Kiana L. Pierce, Carmen Y. Quinde, Walter L. Randall, Shelby Reynolds, John E. Ridge, Brookelynne M. Ruopp, Angelica Sanchez, Erin M. Sears, Nicole L. Sirard, Katie L. Stegner, Vanessa M. Taylor, Ethan D. Trautman, Stephanie R. Velez-Vega, Ginger J. Zani 

Certificate, Practical Nurse: Shaniha D. Burnett, Nelita Campbell, Christine R. Carlson, Megan J. Gaul, Katie M. Higgins, Kayla N. Hudson, Elizabeth Kwaw, Diana Lemus Diaz, Norah M. Moindi, Mackenzie A. Muzzulin, Reyhan Ocak, Lisa Ssali, Yuko Tasato, Caroline M. Whitman, Chantel Wynn, Daniel Yameogo 

Certificate in Massage Therapy: Sierra R. Clegg, Dru H. Clyde, Indigo Ives, Jennifer A. Valente, Anna R. Wheeler

Associate in Science, Physical Therapist Assistant: Hannah M. Brennan, James Champion Callaway, Molly M. Coughlan, Shelby L. Glasier, Crystal Y. Harrington, Dawn M. Kent, Crystal L. Townsend, Teri Ann Woodland

Associate in Science, Respiratory Care: Dakota S. Artioli, Lena C. Godfrey, Sarah B. Gordon, Emily E. Hamilton, Viviane G. Komenda-Scherer, Ashley E. Morin, Rachel L. Williams

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all