Pittsfield: BCC sets admissions information sessions 

Learn how easy it is to apply to Berkshire Community College at one of three free virtual information sessions in May. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6; 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10; and 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
The 30-minute sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
Financial aid, student support services and transferring credits to four-year colleges will also be covered.
Registration is required at berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.