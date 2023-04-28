<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: BCC sets admissions information sessions 

Learn how easy it is to apply to Berkshire Community College at one of three free virtual information sessions in May. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6; 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10; and 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

The 30-minute sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.

Financial aid, student support services and transferring credits to four-year colleges will also be covered.

Registration is required at berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

