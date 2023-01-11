<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: BCC hosting annual Alumni Appreciation Day

Berkshire Community College invites all alumni to the annual Alumni Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Maker Space demos and hands-on activity are scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. in the newly-created Berkshire Science Commons. Alumni will be given a tour and demonstration of the creative technological tools featured in the Maker Space, including Prusa 3D printers and a Glowforge laser cutter, and complete a small project.

A Berkshire Days Writing Workshop will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. in the BCC Writing Center. Participants will be encouraged to generate original personal narrative reflecting on their time at BCC while integrating new insights.

A buffet dinner in the Connector, BCC’s newest gathering space, concludes the event. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/alumni-appreciation.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

