<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: BCC sets annual alumni meeting, dinner

Berkshire Community College will hold its annual alumni meeting and dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the Connector.

A Makerspace tour in the Science Commons, the College’s creative space for STEM learning, will be held before the event from 4 to 5 p.m. To register for the event, visit berkshirecc.edu/alumnievents.

The meeting will begin with welcome remarks from BCC President Ellen Kennedy, followed by board member introductions and meeting updates from Alumni Board President Melissa Myers and Director of Alumni Relations and Events Caterina Penna.

Throughout the evening, BCC alumni will learn about upcoming news and events, alumni benefits and how to get involved.

BCC alumni include anyone who has attended a class or a semester, completed a certificate program or received a degree at BCC.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all