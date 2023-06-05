Pittsfield: BCC sets annual alumni meeting, dinner

Berkshire Community College will hold its annual alumni meeting and dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the Connector.
A Makerspace tour in the Science Commons, the College’s creative space for STEM learning, will be held before the event from 4 to 5 p.m. To register for the event, visit berkshirecc.edu/alumnievents.
The meeting will begin with welcome remarks from BCC President Ellen Kennedy, followed by board member introductions and meeting updates from Alumni Board President Melissa Myers and Director of Alumni Relations and Events Caterina Penna.
Throughout the evening, BCC alumni will learn about upcoming news and events, alumni benefits and how to get involved.
BCC alumni include anyone who has attended a class or a semester, completed a certificate program or received a degree at BCC.