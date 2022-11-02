Pittsfield: BCC wins nearly $1.1M for behavioral health workforce education, training

Berkshire Community College has been awarded a $1,080,231 grant from a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program called Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training.
Grant funds, dispersed over four years, will provide stipends, partial reimbursement of tuition and fees, and supplies for up to 15 students per year enrolled in BCC's Mental Health, Addiction Recovery and Human Services certificate programs. The grant will also support hiring a project coordinator and a mentor/coach for students.
“We continue to focus on ways to increase access by expanding opportunities for students to explore college and by removing barriers to student success once at BCC,” said Laurie Gordy, interim vice president for Academic Affairs, who noted that BCC’s Human Services faculty worked with Director of Grants Development Gina Stec to secure the grant.
Professor of Human Services Kari Dupuis said students who earn certificates in mental health, addiction recovery or human services gain hands-on experience during field work internships and learn invaluable entry-level skills.
BCC plans to implement a comprehensive program designed to provide Berkshire County with a steady stream of qualified, diverse human service professionals ready to enter the workforce — particularly those who will serve the area’s high-risk and medically underserved communities.
Mental Health, Addiction Recovery and Human Services certificates, which may be earned in as little as one year, provide a much-needed supply of trained workers to fill employment opportunities in the Berkshires.