Pittsfield: BCC activities honor Black History Month

Berkshire Community College is observing Black History Month with a curated library selection, focused coursework and a comedic performance.
In honor of Black History Month, the Jonathan Edwards Library at Berkshire Community College has selected 70 print books from its collection and put them on display through February.
The books, which include historical works, essays, poems, and memoirs penned by Black authors, are located on the first floor of the library and are available for checkout. The books embody this year's theme of "Black Resistance" chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
Elsewhere on campus, Professor of Sociology Stacy Evans is integrating “Pittsfield Westside Neighborhood, A Case Study: Redlining in the Mill Towns of New England” into the classroom to add more local context to her Race and Ethnicity course. The case study was commissioned by Greylock Federal Credit Union with the support of Berkshire Bank, the Berkshire Branch of the NAACP and the MCLA Foundation.
Finally, on Feb. 2, BCC’s Student Engagement department presented “The Black-Jew Dialogues,” a social justice comedy show that examined the relationship between African Americans and Jews through American history through sketches and interactive video.