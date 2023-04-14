Pittsfield: BCC names commencement speaker

Edson Chipalo, a 2015 graduate of Berkshire Community College who went on to receive a master’s degree from Columbia University and is scheduled to receive his PhD in May, will be the keynote speaker for BCC’s graduation ceremonies at 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Chipalo was born into poverty in Zambia and lost both of his parents when he was a young child. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, who were subsistence farmers. He finished high school in Zambia and volunteered with children with disabilities in South Africa and Scotland before he came to the United States.
Chipalo graduated from BCC in 2015 with an associate degree in human services, earning a 4.0 grade point average. In 2017, he earned a bachelor of science in social work, summa cum laude, from the College of Saint Rose, and a master of science in social work from Columbia University in 2018. He is scheduled to receive his PhD in social work with a focus on mental health in May.
Since August 2022, Chipalo has been working as a tenured assistant professor at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He teaches several social work courses at both the undergraduate and master’s level.
For more information about BCC’s commencement, visit berkshirecc.edu/commencement.