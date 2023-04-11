Pittsfield: 'Experience BCC' admissions event

Berkshire Community College will hold "Experience BCC" from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 19. Designed to introduce potential BCC students to a typical day on campus, the event is held during Berkshire County high schools’ spring break, making it easy for high school students to attend.
Potential BCC students have the opportunity to sit in on a classroom experience and discover how BCC offers the same high-quality education as other colleges, but for a fraction of the cost.
Participants will meet faculty, staff and students; enjoy a free breakfast and lunch; learn about paying for college, more than 50 programs of study and transferring to a four-year school; take a campus tour, and more.
To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/experiencebcc. Direct questions to the Admissions Office at admissions@berkshirecc.edu or 413-236-1630.