<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: 'Experience BCC' admissions event

Berkshire Community College will hold "Experience BCC" from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 19. Designed to introduce potential BCC students to a typical day on campus, the event is held during Berkshire County high schools’ spring break, making it easy for high school students to attend.

Potential BCC students have the opportunity to sit in on a classroom experience and discover how BCC offers the same high-quality education as other colleges, but for a fraction of the cost.

Participants will meet faculty, staff and students; enjoy a free breakfast and lunch; learn about paying for college, more than 50 programs of study and transferring to a four-year school; take a campus tour, and more.

To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/experiencebcc. Direct questions to the Admissions Office at admissions@berkshirecc.edu or 413-236-1630.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all