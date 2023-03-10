<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Community College Fall Dean's List

Pittsfield: BCC fall semester dean's list

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has named 106 students to the fall 2022 dean's list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.750 to 4.000 to earn high honors, while students with a GPA of 3.250 to 3.749 earn an honors designation.

All dean’s list students must have declared a major and must have completed at least 12 traditionally graded credit hours during a fall or spring semester of one academic year.

High Honors

Adams: Ryan Bednarz, Corrisa Regan

Dalton: Kendall Benlien, Ashton Bird, Madeline Esko, Ryan Scott, Jaiden Tatro

East Otis: David Richard

Great Barrington: Kelsey McMahon, Stephanie Sanchez Heredia

Hancock: Mariangel Dus

Hinsdale: Priscilla Lee, Natalie Pollard

Lee: Megan Gaul, Juliana Rodriguez

Lenox: Sean Coakley, Diya Loftus, John Mcnulty, Violeta Rabiaj

New Ashford: Kyle Trottier

Norfolk, Conn.: Mackenzie Muzzulin

North Adams: Tiffany Kuzia

North Canaan, Conn.: Mercedes Bell 

Peru: Faith Wehner

Pittsfield: Briana Arseneau, Cate Bennett, Brianna Breault-Clary, Noah Collingwood, Connor Diehl, Conner Ferris, Nicole Fillio, Marlie Fitch, Matthew Garrity, William Garrity, Hayleigh Gavin, Tyler Geoghan, Chloe Haas, Gabrielle Harding, Caleb Houghtling, Jamie Leach, Ashley Lewis, Shivang Mehta, Simeon Mercier, Lisa Orazio, Adam Oubtrou, Hugo Pizarro-Gundelfinger, Gloria Rodriguez de Souza, Rose Segarra, Blake Smith, Ethan Trautman, Sally Twumasi, Emily Welch, Dana Willette

Rome, N.Y.: Cyrille Greasley

West Stockbridge: Adrian Jannelli

Williamstown: Josephine Overbeck

Worthington: Olivia Millis

Honors 

Adams: Stacia Fortier, Jakob Revett

Becket: Louis Roberts

Canaan, N.Y.: Haley Sherman

Chester: Jacob Robbins, Sebastian Szklarz

Clarksburg: Justin Denette

Dalton: Karen Betit, Anna Casella, Timothy Therrien

Hancock: Cameron Turner

Lanesborough: Jordan Rosier, Seth Schultheis, Stormy Wade

Lee: Tabor Paul, Kevin Ramirez, Kody Tremblay

North Chelmsford: William Casaletto

Pittsfield: Dakota Artioli, Antonia Bedard Torres, Anastasiya Bolotova, Brody Boos, Christine Carlson, Madelyn Croce, Eduardo Dominguez, Henry Dutan, Lucas Duval, Jennifer Filippi, Lauren Giusti, Kaden Griffin, Juliana Hektor, Brandon Lyman, Owen McNeil, Joshua Meaney, Perla Mendoza, Anna Najimy, Carolyn Parris, Karla Pauta, Amelia Pecon, Chase Racine, Austin Rock, Clarise Seguin, Nya Shrader, Sadie Sims, Cordelia Toomey-Arnold, Izabella Vianna Squires, Caroline Whitman

Springfield: Shaniha Burnett

Windsor: Arianna Kendall

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

