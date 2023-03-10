Pittsfield: BCC fall semester dean's list

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has named 106 students to the fall 2022 dean's list.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.750 to 4.000 to earn high honors, while students with a GPA of 3.250 to 3.749 earn an honors designation.
All dean’s list students must have declared a major and must have completed at least 12 traditionally graded credit hours during a fall or spring semester of one academic year.
High Honors
Adams: Ryan Bednarz, Corrisa Regan
Dalton: Kendall Benlien, Ashton Bird, Madeline Esko, Ryan Scott, Jaiden Tatro
East Otis: David Richard
Great Barrington: Kelsey McMahon, Stephanie Sanchez Heredia
Hancock: Mariangel Dus
Hinsdale: Priscilla Lee, Natalie Pollard
Lee: Megan Gaul, Juliana Rodriguez
Lenox: Sean Coakley, Diya Loftus, John Mcnulty, Violeta Rabiaj
New Ashford: Kyle Trottier
Norfolk, Conn.: Mackenzie Muzzulin
North Adams: Tiffany Kuzia
North Canaan, Conn.: Mercedes Bell
Peru: Faith Wehner
Pittsfield: Briana Arseneau, Cate Bennett, Brianna Breault-Clary, Noah Collingwood, Connor Diehl, Conner Ferris, Nicole Fillio, Marlie Fitch, Matthew Garrity, William Garrity, Hayleigh Gavin, Tyler Geoghan, Chloe Haas, Gabrielle Harding, Caleb Houghtling, Jamie Leach, Ashley Lewis, Shivang Mehta, Simeon Mercier, Lisa Orazio, Adam Oubtrou, Hugo Pizarro-Gundelfinger, Gloria Rodriguez de Souza, Rose Segarra, Blake Smith, Ethan Trautman, Sally Twumasi, Emily Welch, Dana Willette
Rome, N.Y.: Cyrille Greasley
West Stockbridge: Adrian Jannelli
Williamstown: Josephine Overbeck
Worthington: Olivia Millis
Honors
Adams: Stacia Fortier, Jakob Revett
Becket: Louis Roberts
Canaan, N.Y.: Haley Sherman
Chester: Jacob Robbins, Sebastian Szklarz
Clarksburg: Justin Denette
Dalton: Karen Betit, Anna Casella, Timothy Therrien
Hancock: Cameron Turner
Lanesborough: Jordan Rosier, Seth Schultheis, Stormy Wade
Lee: Tabor Paul, Kevin Ramirez, Kody Tremblay
North Chelmsford: William Casaletto
Pittsfield: Dakota Artioli, Antonia Bedard Torres, Anastasiya Bolotova, Brody Boos, Christine Carlson, Madelyn Croce, Eduardo Dominguez, Henry Dutan, Lucas Duval, Jennifer Filippi, Lauren Giusti, Kaden Griffin, Juliana Hektor, Brandon Lyman, Owen McNeil, Joshua Meaney, Perla Mendoza, Anna Najimy, Carolyn Parris, Karla Pauta, Amelia Pecon, Chase Racine, Austin Rock, Clarise Seguin, Nya Shrader, Sadie Sims, Cordelia Toomey-Arnold, Izabella Vianna Squires, Caroline Whitman
Springfield: Shaniha Burnett
Windsor: Arianna Kendall