Pittsfield: BCC offering flu, COVID vaccines

Berkshire Community College welcomes Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs to its campus from 1:30 to 3 p.m.  Friday, Jan. 6, for free vaccination clinics.

BCC is located at 1350 West St. Originally scheduled for Dec. 16, the clinic was canceled due to weather conditions. 

CHP’s mobile health unit, the “Big Orange Bus,”  will administer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters, COVID vaccines for those age 6 months and older and flu vaccines.

To schedule an appointment, call 413-528-0457. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Vaccines are given free of charge; bring insurance cards.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

