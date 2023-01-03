Pittsfield: BCC offering flu, COVID vaccines

Berkshire Community College welcomes Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs to its campus from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, for free vaccination clinics.
BCC is located at 1350 West St. Originally scheduled for Dec. 16, the clinic was canceled due to weather conditions.
CHP’s mobile health unit, the “Big Orange Bus,” will administer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters, COVID vaccines for those age 6 months and older and flu vaccines.
To schedule an appointment, call 413-528-0457. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Vaccines are given free of charge; bring insurance cards.