Pittsfield: BCC adds free healthcare courses

Berkshire Community College announces the addition of three grant-funded courses in the healthcare arena: Medical Interpreter Training; Community Health Worker; and Phlebotomy Technician. Spaces are limited but still available for all three courses, which are tuition-free.
Medical Interpreter Training meets from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays from Jan. 19 to April 27. This program provides hybrid (classroom and online) instruction. Students must be fluent in both English and a second language.
The Community Health Worker course meets from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 2 to May 18. The program provides training for public health workers to serve as advocates and liaisons between traditionally underserved populations and health/social service providers.
The Phlebotomy Technician program offers hybrid instruction from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 7 to May 2. A phlebotomist is a medical professional who is trained to collect blood from both children and adults. Instructors will discuss real life scenarios and provide the tools needed for success in the field.
For more information, visit berkshirecc.edu/healthandwellness.