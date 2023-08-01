Pittsfield: BCC information session at Berkshire Family YMCA

Berkshire Community College will hold a special information session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Berkshire Family YMCA, 292 North St.
Financial aid, admissions and advising staff will be on hand to help students enroll at BCC, potentially for free through the Commonwealth’s MassReconnect program.
MassReconnect is a proposed program designed to pay the full costs of community college for adults 25 and older who do not already have a college degree.
The proposal, currently before the Massachusetts legislature, would cover tuition and fees for eligible students, who would also receive an allowance to pay for books and supplies. Pending approval, the program is slated to begin in fall 2023.
To register for the information session, visit berkshirecc.edu/massreconnect.
Further information, including full program guidelines, will be forthcoming.
For questions regarding the MassReconnect program, contact the BCC Admissions Office at admissions@berkshirecc.edu or 413-499-4660.