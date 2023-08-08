Berkshire County: BCC MassReconnect information sessions

Berkshire Community College continues its series of special community college information sessions in August.
Sessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington, and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Visitor Center, 3 Hoosac St., Adams. Both sessions are free.
Financial aid, admissions and advising staff will be on hand to help students enroll at BCC, potentially for free through the Commonwealth’s MassReconnect program.
MassReconnect is a proposed program designed to pay the full costs of community college for adults 25 and older who do not already have a college degree.
For more information and to register for the event, visit berkshirecc.edu/massreconnect.
For questions regarding the MassReconnect program, contact the BCC Admissions Office at admissions@berkshirecc.edu or 413-499-4660.