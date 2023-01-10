<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: BCC plans MLK Day of Service

Berkshire Community College will hold its annual Martin Luther King National Day of Service from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

The event will begin with breakfast and a keynote speech by Charles Redd, diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Berkshire Health Systems and a BCC alum, from 8 to 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St. Breakout sessions encouraging simple ways to volunteer in the community will follow.

Volunteer activities include painting at Habitat for Humanity, 58 Gordon St.; bingo with members at Soldier On, 360 West Housatonic St.; youth activities at the Boys and Girls Club, 16 Melville St.; and card making for first responders at First United Methodist Church.

The event will conclude with a wrap-up and lunch from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the church.

The event is cosponsored by the NAACP Berkshire County Branch. To register for any or all sessions, visit berkshirecc.edu/mlkday.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

