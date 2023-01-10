Pittsfield: BCC plans MLK Day of Service

Berkshire Community College will hold its annual Martin Luther King National Day of Service from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
The event will begin with breakfast and a keynote speech by Charles Redd, diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Berkshire Health Systems and a BCC alum, from 8 to 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St. Breakout sessions encouraging simple ways to volunteer in the community will follow.
Volunteer activities include painting at Habitat for Humanity, 58 Gordon St.; bingo with members at Soldier On, 360 West Housatonic St.; youth activities at the Boys and Girls Club, 16 Melville St.; and card making for first responders at First United Methodist Church.
The event will conclude with a wrap-up and lunch from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the church.
The event is cosponsored by the NAACP Berkshire County Branch. To register for any or all sessions, visit berkshirecc.edu/mlkday.