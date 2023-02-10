<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: BCC nursing program to undergo accreditation review

Berkshire Community College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associate's Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The community is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in G-12 at BCC, 1350 West St.

This meeting is also available remotely using Zoom, zoom.us/j/94368462033.

Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to Nell Ard, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, 3390 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326, or emailed to nard@acenursing.org

All written comments should be received by the ACEN by Feb. 28.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all