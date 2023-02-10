Pittsfield: BCC nursing program to undergo accreditation review

Berkshire Community College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associate's Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The community is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in G-12 at BCC, 1350 West St.
This meeting is also available remotely using Zoom, zoom.us/j/94368462033.
Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to Nell Ard, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, 3390 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326, or emailed to nard@acenursing.org.
All written comments should be received by the ACEN by Feb. 28.