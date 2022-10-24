<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: BCC sets in-person, virtual info sessions

Berkshire Community College will host an in-person open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, followed by a financial aid workshop at 10 a.m. on BCC’s main campus, 1350 West St. 

Prospective students and their guests are invited to meet one-on-one with BCC representatives from various offices, take a campus tour, learn about paying for college, transferring to a four-year school, internships, and career opportunities.

All attendees will receive a breakfast, a discount at the BCC Bookstore and a chance to win BCC swag. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.

Free virtual information sessions will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The 30-minute sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.

Information: Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all