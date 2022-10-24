Pittsfield: BCC sets in-person, virtual info sessions

Berkshire Community College will host an in-person open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, followed by a financial aid workshop at 10 a.m. on BCC’s main campus, 1350 West St.
Prospective students and their guests are invited to meet one-on-one with BCC representatives from various offices, take a campus tour, learn about paying for college, transferring to a four-year school, internships, and career opportunities.
All attendees will receive a breakfast, a discount at the BCC Bookstore and a chance to win BCC swag. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.
Free virtual information sessions will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The 30-minute sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.
Information: Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.