Pittsfield: BCC sets open house, financial aid workshop

Berkshire Community College has scheduled its spring open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. A financial aid workshop will begin at 10 a.m. The event takes place in the SBA Lounge on BCC’s main campus, 1350 West St.
Prospective students and their guests are invited to meet one-on-one with BCC representatives from various offices. Participants can speak with faculty about the programs that interest them, take a campus tour and learn about paying for college, transferring to a four-year school, internships, and career opportunities.
All attendees will receive a breakfast, a discount at the BCC Bookstore and a chance to win BCC swag.
To register for the free event, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.