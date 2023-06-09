Pittsfield: BCC orientation sessions for new students

Berkshire Community College announces a full slate of orientation sessions for new students over the coming months. All accepted students are invited to attend.
Information sessions will be held in the SBA Lounge from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 27; Thursday, July 20; and Wednesday, Aug. 16. During these sessions, students can take a campus tour and, if registered, pick up their student ID.
Students accepted into the Pre-Nursing/Pre-LPN program, Liberal Arts or Business can attend a new student orientation and registration session, including a campus tour, lunch with the Financial Aid Department and registration for classes with an advisor.
The four-hour sessions will be held in the SBA Lounge as follows: Pre-Nursing/Pre-LPN sessions on Tuesdays, June 13 and Aug. 15; Liberal Arts on Thursday, June 15; and Business on Tuesday, June 20.
Thirty-minute sessions to help accepted students feel more prepared for the first day of school will be offered every half hour from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays in June through August. Students should bring their schedule and BCC staff will help them find their classes.
"My BCC Wellness: Creating Your Own Path" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the SBA Lounge is designed as a fun way to connect with other students. Students will attend a campus tour, learn about BCC and, if registered, pick up their student ID.
Orientation Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Connector.
Space is limited and registration is required for all sessions at berkshirecc.edu/orientation.
For more information, contact Tina Schettini, coordinator of Student Activities, at tschetti@berkshirecc.edu or 413-236-1603.