Pittsfield: BCC pinning ceremony recognizes nursing grads

Berkshire Community College held a traditional pinning ceremony and awards night for 19 graduates of its Associate Degree in Nursing program on Thursday evening, Jan. 26. The event was held at the Robert Boland Theatre on the College’s main campus.
Thomas Carey, BCC professor emeritus of Allied Health, Respiratory Care, was the keynote speaker. BCC Director of Nursing Maryrose Williams presented awards to Brittany Duma, winner of the Professionalism Award; Katie Boeckmann, winner of the Clinical Excellence Award; and Brookelynne Ruopp, winner of the Academic Excellence award.
The Class of 2022 graduates include:
Ginger Zani, Ashley Falls; Jennifer Harrington, Dalton; Lloy Phillips, East Hartford, Conn.; Nataya Hamilton, Hartford, Conn.; Brittany Duma and Ashlee Litchfield, Hinsdale.
Tim Badu, Katie Boeckmann, Danielle Harriot, Tyler Kennedy, Kelvin Mwai, Marguerite Ouimette, and Brookelynne Ruopp, all of Pittsfield.
Samantha Flaherty, Sandisfield; Jacqueline Nichols, Sharon, Conn.; Mohamed Abdullahi, Springfield; Elizabeth Conkey, Stockbridge; Elizabeth Mclean, Thompson, Conn.; and Diane Hadley, Westfield.
The wearing of the school pin symbolizes the right to serve others, signifying the acceptance of the responsibilities of the practice of nursing and the educational preparation of the wearer.
Sponsored by the Student Nurse Organization, the ceremony is a time-honored nursing school tradition dating to the turn of the 20th century.
The nursing pins were gifted by Paula and Stan Walczyk.
For more information about BCC’s Allied Health and Nursing programs, call the Admissions Office at 413-236-1630 or visit berkshirecc.edu/nursing.