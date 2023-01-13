Pittsfield: BCC community offered suicide prevention course

In recognition of the growing rate of suicide among college students, Berkshire Community College will offer students, faculty and staff the opportunity to enroll in a free online course to learn how to recognize the signs of suicidal ideation and how to take action.
The course takes less than an hour to complete. As an incentive, students who successfully complete the course by June 1 will receive a $100 stipend through a statewide mental health grant.
The training focuses on the three steps of “question, persuade and refer (QPR),” which anyone can employ to help someone who is thinking of suicide. QPR teaches how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and question a person about suicidal thoughts, how to persuade them to get help and how to refer them to professional help.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bdjy79cn.