<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: BCC community offered suicide prevention course

In recognition of the growing rate of suicide among college students, Berkshire Community College will offer students, faculty and staff the opportunity to enroll in a free online course to learn how to recognize the signs of suicidal ideation and how to take action.

The course takes less than an hour to complete. As an incentive, students who successfully complete the course by June 1 will receive a $100 stipend through a statewide mental health grant.

The training focuses on the three steps of “question, persuade and refer (QPR),” which anyone can employ to help someone who is thinking of suicide. QPR teaches how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and question a person about suicidal thoughts, how to persuade them to get help and how to refer them to professional help.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bdjy79cn.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all