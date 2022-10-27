<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Textile sculpture exhibit opening at BCC

Berkshire Community College will present "Motion," an exhibition of textile sculptures by artist Kate Hamilton, on view Nov. 1 through Jan 6 in the Koussevitzky Gallery. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

Hamilton is a sculptor based in the mid-Hudson Valley of New York State. Her sculpture practice employs the process of sewing to create form. She uses it to explore the architecture, experience and nature of garments, in work ranging in scale from palm-sized to room-sized.

Recently, her interests have diversified to include other objects of shelter, refuge and transport: bowls, boxes and boats.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

