Pittsfield: BCC hosting survivor of Virginia Tech tragedy

Berkshire Community College will welcome speaker Lisa Hamp at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, for “Safety is Personal: Lessons Learned as a Survivor of the Virginia Tech Tragedy,” in Boland Theatre, located in Koussevitzky Arts Center.
The talk, presented by the Koshka Foundation, is free and open to the public.
Hamp, a nationally-recognized school safety advocate, was a student in the only classroom to successfully prevent multiple entry attempts during the Virginia Tech school shooting 15 years ago.
She will share personal experiences during and after the shooting, her struggle to deal with the post-traumatic stress, and best practices for active shooter prevention, civilian response to an active shooter, and considerations for crisis and emergency preparedness.