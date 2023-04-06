Pittsfield: BCC sets virtual information sessions on Early College Program

High school students are invited to get a jump on their college careers by attending virtual information sessions on Berkshire Community College’s Early College Program.
Free sessions will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, or 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/earlycollege. Registrants will be emailed a Zoom link. There will be time for questions at the conclusion of each session.
Early college, also known as dual enrollment, provides an opportunity for students to take courses at BCC while still in high school and earn college credit. Supported by BCC’s dual enrollment grant, the Early College Program allows eligible Massachusetts high school students to take up to 15 credits.
Tuition and fees are waived; students are responsible for the cost of books and supplies, and they must arrange their own transportation. Funding is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participants can take a variety of courses ranging from English, science, math, and history to art, humanities and computer science. Interested students may submit applications to the fall 2023 program beginning May 1.
For more information, visit berkshirecc.edu/earlycollege or email earlycollege@berkshirecc.edu.