Pittsfield: Races highlight BCC Wellness Day

Berkshire Community College will hold a Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, at the Paterson Field House on the main campus, located at 1350 West St.
The event is hosted by BCC’s Physical Therapist Assistant program.
A 5K run, 1-mile walk and a kids' race will kick off the day at 10 a.m. Chair massages will be available for a nominal fee and educational booths will promote self-care and care for loved ones.
Registration for the 5K is $25 by April 20 or $30 on race day; registration for the 1-mile fitness walk or the kids’ run is $10 by April 20 or $15 on race day. Register with Berkshire Running Center via berkshirecc.edu/wellness.
Race day registration and packet pickup will be open from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at the Paterson Field House. Gift certificates will be awarded to the first male and female finishers of the 5K, and free long-sleeve T-shirts will be provided to the first 100 registrants. Kids’ prizes will also be awarded.
All proceeds benefit the Berkshire Environmental Action Team.