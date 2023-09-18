Berkshire County: Diaper Project seeks community support

The Berkshire Community Diaper Project announces National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 18 to 24.
Launched in 2121, this week draws attention to the need for diapers for under-served families. It provides individuals, organizations, communities, and elected officials the opportunity to engage in real talk and simple actions.
In Berkshire County, the 23 agencies partnering with the BCDP are experiencing more than a 60 percent increase in the call for diapers.
To get involved, visit tinyurl.com/mu5pyktj.