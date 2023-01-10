Berkshire Concert Choir will present Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana with duo pianos, percussion and soloists at ​4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, a​t ​Berkshire Community College, 1350 West St. The choir’s artistic director is Matthew O. Thomas.

New singers are welcome to join in January, no audition required. Rehearsals are from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St. Dues are $45. Scholarships are available.

Vaccination and masks are required. Singers can register online at tinyurl.com/2t58xj7n or by calling Marilyn Gerhard at 413-442-6120. More information is available at berkshireconcertchoir.org and facebook.com/berkshireconcertchoir.

Concert tickets and a portion of ticket sales are routinely shared with organizations that serve disadvantaged communities.

