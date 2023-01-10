Berkshire Concert Choir will present Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana with duo pianos, percussion and soloists at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Berkshire Community College, 1350 West St. The choir’s artistic director is Matthew O. Thomas.
New singers are welcome to join in January, no audition required. Rehearsals are from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St. Dues are $45. Scholarships are available.
Vaccination and masks are required. Singers can register online at tinyurl.com/2t58xj7n or by calling Marilyn Gerhard at 413-442-6120. More information is available at berkshireconcertchoir.org and facebook.com/berkshireconcertchoir.
Concert tickets and a portion of ticket sales are routinely shared with organizations that serve disadvantaged communities.