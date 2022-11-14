Pittsfield: Choir staging two weekend concerts

Berkshire Concert Choir will present “Coming Home,” a concert showcasing the music and poetry of New England, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the Common Room at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St.
Now in its 45th year, the 60-voice choir is directed by Matthew O. Thomas and accompanied by Amy Renak.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com, at the door or from a Berkshire Concert Choir member. Face masks are required.
A portion of ticket sales will be donated to The People’s Pantry of Great Barrington. The choir also supports the annual Yule for Fuel benefit at Zion, Kids 4 Harmony, and children impacted by war in Ukraine.
Information: 413-442-6120 or theberkshireconcertchoir@gmail.com.