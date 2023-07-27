Berkshire County: Conservation District webinar, plant sale

The Berkshire Conservation District will be hosting a webinar titled "Gardening for Biodiversity with Native Plants: Providing habitat for pollinators, birds and other essential wildlife" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, via Zoom.
Presenter Amy Meltzer is on the steering committee of the Mass Pollinator Network, a member of Grow Native Massachusetts, and is on both the Research Team and the Natural Solutions Working Group of Elders Climate Action. She has been researching and growing native plants for over 10 years.
The District is now taking orders online for its 2023 Native Plant Sale featuring native perennials, ferns, grasses, shrubs, and tree seedlings that benefit pollinators.
To register for this Zoom webinar and to view the plant sale catalog, visit berkshireconservation.org.
Email berkshireconservationdistrict@gmail.com for more information.