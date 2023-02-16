Stockbridge: BCD School receives gift for Imagination Lab

STOCKBRIDGE — When Berkshire Country Day School parents Timothy and Karyn Gunnet-Shoval toured the sunny second floor of BCD’s Oakes Hall, they could envision it bustling with students working on projects integrating technology, art and engineering.
Their subsequent gift to the school supports The Gunnet-Shoval Family Imagination Lab, scheduled to open in fall 2023. BCD students in early childhood, lower school and middle school divisions will have the opportunity to dive into projects using 3-D printers, laser cutters, woodworking, and other craft-making.
Along with this initiative, BCD is also rolling out signature programs in Social-Emotional Learning, Civics Action and Outdoor Learning to support its inquiry-based educational model and commitment to social justice and environmental sustainability.
The Gunnet-Shoval Imagination Lab is a natural extension of BCD’s curriculum and educational philosophy. This year, middle school students are engaged in hydroponic farming while early childhood students look forward to a partnership with Berkshire Botanical Garden in the spring.
Lower school students will be able to build robots for both purpose and fun. Options include a break-dancing robot and a wind-detecting robot.
Veteran middle school science teacher Tim Gore and art instructor and local artist Ben Evans were both involved in the conceptualization of the space which combines elements of science, art, and technology. Other faculty are excited to integrate new concepts into their curricula that can be actuated in The Imagination Lab.
BCD is an independent school serving 121 students with a faculty and staff of 31. Visit berkshirecountryday.org for more information.