<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockbridge: BCD Latin students earn Classics Day awards

Berkshire Country Day School’s Latin students in the seventh and eighth grades joined the Pioneer Valley Classical Association's annual Classics Day on April 13 at the University of Massachusetts Campus Center in Amherst.

Over 290 Western Massachusetts middle and high school Latin students participated in workshops and contests related to the study of Latin and Greek and Roman mythology.

BCD students received the following awards:

Oral Interpretation Contest: Novice — Third place, Aliyah Hood, grade 8.

Art Contest: Military — First, “The Aegis,” Aurora Mills and Ben Glockner, grade 8; Painting/Drawing — Third, “Arachne’s Curse,” Aliyah Hood; Digital Art — Third, “Persephone,” Matilda Heaton Wellenstein, grade 8.

Certamen team quiz bowl contest: Novice — First place, Marianna Bartz, Ben Glockner, Aurora Mills, Matilda Heaton Wellenstein, grade 8; Myth — First place, Reese Cook-Dubin, Matilda Heaton Wellenstein, Aliyah Hood, Oliver Newman, grade 8. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all