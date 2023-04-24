Stockbridge: BCD Latin students earn Classics Day awards

Berkshire Country Day School’s Latin students in the seventh and eighth grades joined the Pioneer Valley Classical Association's annual Classics Day on April 13 at the University of Massachusetts Campus Center in Amherst.
Over 290 Western Massachusetts middle and high school Latin students participated in workshops and contests related to the study of Latin and Greek and Roman mythology.
BCD students received the following awards:
Oral Interpretation Contest: Novice — Third place, Aliyah Hood, grade 8.
Art Contest: Military — First, “The Aegis,” Aurora Mills and Ben Glockner, grade 8; Painting/Drawing — Third, “Arachne’s Curse,” Aliyah Hood; Digital Art — Third, “Persephone,” Matilda Heaton Wellenstein, grade 8.
Certamen team quiz bowl contest: Novice — First place, Marianna Bartz, Ben Glockner, Aurora Mills, Matilda Heaton Wellenstein, grade 8; Myth — First place, Reese Cook-Dubin, Matilda Heaton Wellenstein, Aliyah Hood, Oliver Newman, grade 8.