The AARP Foundation is accepting volunteer applications for its Tax-Aide program for the 2023 tax season.

The national organization is dedicated to supporting seniors and low to moderate income families.

Applicants should be comfortable with basic computer functions such as email and browser searching. The service area includes all of Berkshire County with a current focus on Adams and North Adams.

Training and necessary computer equipment will be provided. For more detailed information, email the Berkshire County coordinator at btxcoordinator@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.