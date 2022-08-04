The AARP Foundation is accepting volunteer applications for its Tax-Aide program for the 2023 tax season.
The national organization is dedicated to supporting seniors and low to moderate income families.
Applicants should be comfortable with basic computer functions such as email and browser searching. The service area includes all of Berkshire County with a current focus on Adams and North Adams.
Training and necessary computer equipment will be provided. For more detailed information, email the Berkshire County coordinator at btxcoordinator@gmail.com.