Pittsfield: BCArc receives $650K to fund new home in Russell

Berkshire County Arc was awarded more than $650,000 in funding to help pay for a house in Russell to support individuals with brain injuries.
The house was built to help alleviate the lengthy list of individuals with brain injuries waiting to move out of nursing homes and into residential programs.
The funding comes from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and the Commonwealth’s Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation.
BCArc also secured a mortgage of $250,000 from the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank to pay the remainder of the mortgage.
BCArc runs 43 residential programs — homes — in Western Massachusetts supporting individuals with brain injuries and development disabilities, along with numerous other programs, employing 800 people and supporting more than 1,000 individuals with disabilities.