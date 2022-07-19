The Guild of Berkshire Artists will host its first Studio Tour since 2019. This year, Guild artists across Berkshire County will open their studios to the public on two weekends.
Studios in and around Pittsfield and Lenox will host visitors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24.
Studios in and around Great Barrington will host visitors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21.
For a list of participating artists, media and their studio addresses, visit BerkshireArtists.org.