The Berkshire Art Association invites undergraduate college students majoring in an art field who are from the Berkshires or attending a Berkshire County college to submit work to the BAA College Fellowship Show 2022.

The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts Gallery will host the show from April 1 to 30. The call opens Friday, Dec. 17, and closes at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 20.

For submission information, visit baafellowshipshow2022.artcall.org.

For information, email fellowships@berkshireartassociation.org.

