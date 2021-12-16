The Berkshire Art Association invites undergraduate college students majoring in an art field who are from the Berkshires or attending a Berkshire County college to submit work to the BAA College Fellowship Show 2022.
The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts Gallery will host the show from April 1 to 30. The call opens Friday, Dec. 17, and closes at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 20.
For submission information, visit baafellowshipshow2022.artcall.org.
For information, email fellowships@berkshireartassociation.org.