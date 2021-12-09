The Berkshire Art Association seeks donations of original artwork for its annual 10x10 Real Art Party show and fundraising raffle. In collaboration with the Berkshire Museum and the city of Pittsfield’s 10x10 Festival in February, the BAA welcomes submissions from artists from the Berkshires and beyond.
All artwork will be included in a raffle to benefit art students of Berkshire County. The raffle and RAP will be a free in-person event hosted by the Berkshire Museum on Thursday, Feb. 24. A $25 ticket purchase guarantees a 10x10 work of art.
Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 21. All artwork must measure 10x10 inches.
Visit bit.ly/10x10-2022 for complete guidelines and to submit information and upload images. Artists and websites will be added to the Artists Registry at berkshireartassociation.org.
Email questions to 10x10@berkshireartassociation.org.