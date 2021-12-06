Berkshire Lyric will present "Noel We Sing!" its first public concerts in almost two years, in Pittsfield and Great Barrington.
The identical concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Mark Church, 400 West St., Pittsfield, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington.
The 65-voice Berkshire Lyric Chorus will be joined by Lyric’s young women's group, Melodious Accord, and a chamber orchestra all led by Artistic Director Jack Brown.
The featured work will be Charpentier's "Midnight Mass for Christmas." The choruses will also perform popular carols arranged by Alice Parker and contemporary a cappella works by Will Todd, Libby Larsen, Dan Forrest, and Bob Chilcott.
Proceeds from Lyric’s Christmas programs and the spring pop concerts help to fund the annual Spring Masterworks Concert at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall.
Tickets are $20 for Dec. 10, or $30 for Dec. 12. They may be purchased at the door or in advance at BerkshireLyric.org. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. All performers are fully vaccinated.