Stag & Lion Theatre Company's Off-Broadway production of William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" stars Chelsea LeSage of Pittsfield portraying Lady Macbeth and Gail Shalan of Stockbridge playing Lady Macduff.
After a sold out limited run, Stag & Lion has extended its production of "Macbeth" at The Trinity Theatre, 422 West 57th St. in Manhattan, N.Y., for one weekend only. Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Both women grew up doing programs with Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, including the Fall Festival of Shakespeare at their respective high schools. LeSage attended Taconic High School in Pittsfield and Shalan attended Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington. Both have been working with Stag & Lion for several seasons.
For more information, visit stagandliontheatre.com.