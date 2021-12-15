The Civitan Club of the Berkshires, in collaboration with Elder Services, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and the Christian Center, will once again prepare, package and deliver a Christmas Eve meal to Berkshire County seniors and shut-ins.
With names and addresses provided by Elder Services, turkeys roasted by the Berkshire County Jail kitchen crew and kitchen services provided by the Christian Center, Civitan volunteers are scheduled to deliver approximately 150 meals this season consisting of a sandwich, chips and cookies for Christmas Eve, and a turkey dinner with stuffing, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and dessert.
Last year, Civitan volunteers delivered 140 meals to seniors and shut-ins on Christmas Eve.
For more information on the Civitan Club of the Berkshires, visit civitanintheberkshires.org or the club's Facebook page.