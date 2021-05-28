The Berkshire Conservation District is hosting a webinar, "Nutrient Management 101," at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3.

Learn the basic steps to maximize the quality of your lawn or garden while protecting your wallet and environment. Soil health and soil testing will also be covered.

The webinar will be led by Gary Blazejewski, district conservationist with USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service serving Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.

For more information and to register, visit berkshireconservation.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.