The Berkshire Conservation District is hosting a webinar, "Nutrient Management 101," at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
Learn the basic steps to maximize the quality of your lawn or garden while protecting your wallet and environment. Soil health and soil testing will also be covered.
The webinar will be led by Gary Blazejewski, district conservationist with USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service serving Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.
For more information and to register, visit berkshireconservation.org.